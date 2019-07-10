October 3, 1924 – July 4, 2019
Kenneth L. Martin passed away July 4, 2019. He was born October 3, 1924 in Elgin to Orval and Nellie Martin. He married Lillian Wyman July 3, 1944. He was a World War II veteran, serving as an Army infantryman in Europe, returning home in early 1946. He lived and worked in various places and positions and lived in Lincoln since 2002. Throughout his life, serving the Lord Jesus Christ was his primary objective.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian, his parents and four siblings. He is survived by one sister, Verna Mae Baldwin of Happy Valley, Ore., his five children: Sharyn (Jerry) Regier of Ashburn, Va., Marjorie (Wayne) Freedman of Council, Idaho, Thomas (Janell) Martin of Lincoln, Judy (Mark) Rutter of Yankton, S.D., and Rachel (Dennis) Dugger of Midland, Mich.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 am, July 15, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S 14th St in Lincoln (please meet at Gate 2) followed by a celebration of his life at 11:30 am to be held at Faith Bible Church, 6201 S 84th St, Lincoln with lunch served after the service. Condolences may be left at lincolnfh.com