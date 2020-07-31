Kenneth “Kenny” Jensby
March 8, 1930 - July 28, 2020
He married Shirley Carlson on July 12, 1950. Survivors: sister Donna Meyer; sister-in-law LaGreta Jensby; daughters Cindy (Lonnie) Hedstrom; Carla (Gayle) Eitzmann; Christy (Kevin) Madsen; 8 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren.
Graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery, Superior, NE 8/1/20 at 3 p.m. PLEASE BRING LAWN CHAIRS. Visitation: Fri. 3-8 family present from 6-8; Sat. 9-1 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior, NE.
