 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth “Kenny” Albert Hergott
View Comments

Kenneth “Kenny” Albert Hergott

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth “Kenny” Albert Hergott

October 27, 2020

Kenneth “Kenny” Albert Hergott, 65, was unexpectedly called home on October 27, 2020, just 15 miles from Hebron, where he was born & raised.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Donna Hergott. He is survived by his son Dillon Hergott, brother David (Debbie) Hergott. Sisters Teresa (Martin) Kalkowski, Linda (Bruce) Friedrich and Mary (Eric) Swanson, many nephews, nieces, other family members, and friends.

The memorial service will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 436 N 3rd Street, Hebron, on November 9th at 10:00 am Central Time. No visitation cremation. For family & friends who cannot travel, Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be streaming the service live on Facebook Central Time Catholic Sacred Heart Hebron. In place of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Phoenix House, Virginia. Private family inurnment. Condolences to krollfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News