November 19, 1937 - July 26, 2020
Kenneth “Ken” Martin, 82, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Lincoln, Ne. Ken was born to Harold and Amelia Martin on November 19, 1937. Ken graduated from Lincoln High School and worked for S&H insurance. On August 19, 1960 he married Carolyn Hawk and they had two daughters. Ken then worked for Pegler/Sysco for 40+ years before retiring in 2010. Ken would always be there to try and fix something for you, get you a needed supply from Pegler or just to provide a laugh. In his final years, Ken enjoyed spending time with his loyal companion Abby and the son he never had, Jimmy Thimsen.
Kenneth is survived by Jodi and Jill Martin (daughters), Barbara Carroll (sister), Jimmy Thimsen (caregiver), his dog Abby and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Harold and Amelia (parents) and Carolyn Martin (wife).
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 and Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., with the family available on both days from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Butherus-Maser & Love Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials in care of the family to be designated to the Capital Humane Society and the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center Memory Care Unit. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com
