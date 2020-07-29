Kenneth “Ken” Martin, 82, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Lincoln, Ne. Ken was born to Harold and Amelia Martin on November 19, 1937. Ken graduated from Lincoln High School and worked for S&H insurance. On August 19, 1960 he married Carolyn Hawk and they had two daughters. Ken then worked for Pegler/Sysco for 40+ years before retiring in 2010. Ken would always be there to try and fix something for you, get you a needed supply from Pegler or just to provide a laugh. In his final years, Ken enjoyed spending time with his loyal companion Abby and the son he never had, Jimmy Thimsen.