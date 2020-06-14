× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 30, 1942 - June 11, 2020

Kenneth “Ken” H. Neeman, 78, of Lincoln, passed away on June 11, 2020. Born April 30, 1942 in Lincoln, NE to Herbert and Phyllis (Forshey) Neeman. Ken was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. He attended rural school in Johnson County and graduated from Tecumseh High School class of 1959.

Ken enlisted into the U. S. Navy and served from November 1959 to April 1963. He married Delores Meyer on October 16, 1965 and two daughters were born to this union, Denise and Amy. For 39 years he worked for National Crane and 10 years for Industrial Services. His main hobby was fishing and going to Branson.

Ken is survived by his wife, of 54 years Delores; mother, Phyllis Wagner; daughters, Denise (Corey) Hummel, Manassas, VA and Amy Crawford, Waverly; 7 grandchildren; brother, Larry (Missy) Fleck of Tecumseh; sisters, Patricia (Ron) Essay of Alta Vista, KS, Jackie (Steve) Eickhoff of Sterling and Geraldine Neeman, of Lincoln; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by Herbert and Ruth Neeman.

A limited family funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday (6/17/20) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. with Rev. Dr. Neal Anthony officiating (Live streaming will be available for the funeral). Burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. /A limited visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Tuesday (6/16/20) at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th, Waverly, NE. Memorial Contributions may be directed towards the Waverly Fire & Rescue, Rosehill Cemetery or Waverly V.F.W. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

