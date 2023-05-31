Kenneth “Ken” George Thomas Stanley Jr. of Lincoln, NE passed away May 24th, 2023, at 81. He was born in Columbus, OH to Kenneth Sr. and Barbara (Dunham) Stanley on June 7, 1941. Ken graduated from University High School in 1969 and enlisted in the U.S. Naval Service. He was trained as a naval medic attached to the Marines, deployed in the South Pacific to a base on Okinawa and joined patrols near Laos and Mekong shores. He is remembered for his founding commitment to the Interchurch Athletic Council Volleyball Program and to a long career as a YMCA youth volleyball and softball coach. Ken was often heard sharing his joy of life through his love of music. He was an inspiring organizer and member of The Little Light, a folk gospel group who frequently performed across the Midwest in the 1970s and early 80s. After 25+ years Ken retired as a carrier with the U.S. Postal service and opened Jimbo's Gadget Gallery, a small electronics resale shop. He was recognized as the guy with a smile who brightened lives from the athletic fields where he played, to mail routes across the city.