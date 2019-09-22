April 4, 1940 - September 9, 2019
Kenneth Jackson (Jack) Fry, of Crete, born April 4, 1940, died September 9, 2019. Jack was an active member of the Crete Volunteer Fire Department, the VFW Club and the American Legion. He was a Marine veteran and an avid golfer.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years; Peggy (Bullock) Fry, son; Matthew and Michelle Fry of Lincoln, daughter; Wendy Fry Rees of Lincoln, step-daughter; Chandra Filip of Cherry Hill, Ill., five grandchildren.
No service, cremation. Memorials to the Crete Fire Department, VFW Club or the American Legion.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Fry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.