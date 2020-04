Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Kenneth J. Hug, 81, Auburn, died April 1, 2020, in Lincoln. Private graveside service: Holy Cross Cemetery, Auburn. Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Public celebration of life at a later date.