Kenneth H. Pope

January 9, 1927 - April 22, 2023

Kenneth H. Pope 96, of Sioux Falls South Dakota, a longtime resident and business owner in Shelby, Nebraska, passed away April 22, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice Home in Sioux Falls.

A memorial services will be held on Friday, April 28 at 1:30 PM, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Fr. Joe Miksch officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard and Columbus Fire Department. The family will begin to greet friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Ken is survived by his spouse, Marian, one brother, Robert L. Pope, Georgia Gilberston, of Carlsbad California. One son Kim B. Pope, Susan (Meis) Pope of Lincoln, Nebraska. One daughter Debbra D. (Pope) Bazata, Michael Bazata of Olathe Kansas. One stepdaughter Debra (Cronan) Johnson, Gregg Johnson of Sioux Falls. Kenneth had four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.

Kenneth was proceeded in death by his parents, Edwin and Edna Pope, spouse June J. (Perry) Pope, son Perry T. Pope and two brothers, Vernon G. Pope and James A. Pope.

Memorials can be given to Ryan Hill Country Club, Osceola NE. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com