Kenneth Eugene Pinkerton

Mass of Christian Burial (family only due to pandemic limitations) will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice, with Fr. Rand Langhorst and Fr. Robert Barnhill in charge. This service will be livestreamed on the Griffiths-Hovendick Facebook page. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, with military graveside services provided by Bitting-Norman American Legion Post #27 and the U.S. Air Force. Ken and Ardie's family will greet family and friends at a reception later that day. Visitation at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A public Rosary service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Wearing a mask is recommended at all gatherings but are not required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ken's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel.