June 14, 1951 - April 25, 2020

Kenneth Eugene Hatfield II, age 68, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. He was born June 14, 1951, in Lincoln, NE to Kenneth and Helen Hatfield. He married the love of his life, Caron Kae Pettet, in October of 1970.

Ken enjoyed a long career at Lincoln Electric System, starting out as journeyman lineman and advanced into operations. He enjoyed telling his family stories about the unique people he worked with. After 42 years of service, he retired from LES in 2015. Ken started several businesses throughout his life. One of his most enjoyed ventures was JACKS Tropical Snow, co-owned with his family.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Caron; sons, Aaron Hatfield and his wife Erin Hatfield Saxby and Josh Hatfield and his wife Angie Hatfield; 8 grandchildren. Zoe Hatfield Oster, Betsy Hatfield, Grace Hatfield, Sean Saxby, Sam Hatfield, Kate Hatfield, Janie Hatfield, and Ryan Saxby.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Monarch House 4201 S 78th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 or to Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/siteonation

