Kenneth Eugene Deinert

October 20, 1934 - April 17, 2023

Kenneth Eugene Deinert, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. Ken was born October 20, 1934 to Erle and Emma Deinert.

Ken is survived by niece Sharon (Brian) Wilkins; great-nephew, Drew Wilkins, great-niece, Belinda Wilkins; caregiver, Deb Hammond; other relatives and a host of friends.

A visitation for Ken will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

For more information go www.lincolnfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to Malcolm Fire and Rescue Department or Zion Lutheran Church or Life Tabernacle Church.