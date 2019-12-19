Kenneth E. Schoen

August 27, 1926 – December 17, 2019

Kenneth Schoen was born August 27, 1926 at Gladstone to Edw. & Louise Schoen and died December 17, 2019 in Lincoln. Graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1944. Married Ruth Anne Barry June 6, 1948; they lived and farmed at Weston, retiring in 1991. A member of Saunders County District 44 School Board, First United Methodist Church of Wahoo, Saunders County Historical Society, Nebraska Soybean Association, and Site Council of Camp Fontanelle, Nickerson.

Preceded in death by: wife Ruth Anne, parents, and sisters Esther Sorensen and Virginia Smart. Survived by children Anne (Wes) Ballard, Lyle (Susan) Schoen, Jan (Jerry) Tooker, Nancy Schoen (Martin Costello), all of Lincoln, and Mary Schoen Petersen (Paul Petersen), Austin, Texas; brothers Lou Schoen, Minneapolis; Roy (Suzie Miller) Schoen, and Les Schoen, both of Lincoln; grandchildren David Schoen, Naomi (Jason) Kile, John (Nicole) Tooker, Maggie Ballard, Emily (Sarah) Tooker, Shane (Abbie) Tooker, Carol Petersen, and Nathan Petersen; three step-grandchildren Matt (Nancy) Ballard, Heather (Tom) Brumm, and Luke (Crystal) Ballard; six great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren.

Services: 1 pm Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Wahoo. Visitation: 4-7 pm Friday, Pruss Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment: Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to First United Methodist Church of Wahoo, Camp Fontanelle at Nickerson, or Saunders County Historical Society. prussnabity.com