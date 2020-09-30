October 10, 1921 - September 24, 2020

Kenneth D. Moneypenny, 98, a lifelong resident of Saline County, passed away at the Wilber Care Center on September 24, 2020. Kenneth was born October 10, 1921 to Chancy and Bessie Moneypenny on the family farm south of Pleasant Hill. He attended District 75 country school near Pleasant Hill and graduated from Dorchester High School in 1939. Kenneth was drafted into the US Army in 1942 and served his country overseas in Central Europe in WW II. Kenneth was a clerk typist for his division. Kenneth's attention to detail and organizational skills made him the best in his division.

After being discharged from the Army in 1946, he returned home to devote his time to farming and raising Registered Polled Herefords. With the advice from Fred I Rolland, Kenneth attended Duncan Auctioneering School in Iowa. He married Bessie R. Hanna on June 26, 1975. For over 45 years, Kenneth auctioned many livestock and farm sales. He partnered with Ed Rychecky for 43 years and the most sought after auctioneering company of their time.