Kenneth D. “Ken or Kenny” Glantz, 74, of Murdock, died on April 13, 2020. Mr. Glantz was born February 28, 1946 to Carl & Marie (Alexander) Glantz in Lincoln, NE. Ken graduated from Northeast High School and UNL with Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education. Ken married Linda Clawson on July 20, 1969 which coincided with the day of the moonwalk. Ken taught social studies and history at the Murdock Junior/Senior High School and Elmwood-Murdock Junior/Senior High School. He was a member of the professional educational fraternity Phi Delta Kappa at UNL as well as national, state, county and local educational associations. He served as president for the county and local associations. Ken began sponsoring camping/canoeing events through Educational Service Unit #3. He then organized canoeing, camping, hiking, backpacking for small groups of Murdock students. Their enthusiasm inspired Ken to organize three 10-day camping trips for more participants driving a school bus along the Oregon Trail, into Wyoming, SD and returning to NE through the central part. The objective was to instill an interest in our Nebraska history and in our environment.. A highlight of his career was being selected to represent all Nebraska social studies teachers at a week long conference at Wake Forest. As a hunter, he taught youth through the Gun Safety Program. Ken served as “Mayor” of Murdock. He loved his North Bottoms neighborhood and served on the board at the Welfare Society, Inc. Ken along with Linda were honored to be selected to be the Grand Marshalls of the 4th of July parade one year in Murdock. He was a collector of old bottles and loved to camp/hike/backpack in the Southwest and listen to the blues. Most importantly he loved his family and all things Route 66! Ken was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Verna Loos & Edward Glantz. Survived by his wife, Linda; children, Todd (Sunny) Glantz, Ryan (Lovena) Glantz, Cari (Caleb) Glantz; sister, Arline Fowler; grandchildren, Allison (Collin) Anderson, Austin & Anthony Glantz; great-grandchildren, Desiree & Deegan Anderson. A Private family Memorial Service will be held. At the request of the Glantz family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Ken's wishes were to be cremated and scattered in his favorite hiking spot. Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Church, 941 Charleston, Lincoln 68508. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.