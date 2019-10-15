October 12, 2019
Kenneth D. Drake 81, Milford, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Crete. Long time semi-truck driver for CNR, Seward Motor Freight and Dahlsten trucking companies for over 57 years and amassing over 5 million miles. Member, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Milford, Seward County Sheriff's Posse.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: wife, Dala, Milford; children and spouses, Cynthia, Steve Vance, Gun Barrel, Texas, Doug, Jill Drake, Milford, Duane Drake, Lincoln, Dean, Laine Drake, Des Moines, Iowa, Darin Drake of Lincoln; step-children, Stacie, Donald Gorham, Leavenworth, Kan., Larry Baier, Norton, Kan., 10 grandchildren, two step-granddaughters, 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Milford, No visitation or viewing. Luncheon following in fellowship hall. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren. Memorials may be directed in care of the family. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Service, Milford.