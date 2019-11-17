{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth (Babe) Kasparek
Wright, Deanna

July 17, 1927 - November 15, 2019

Kenneth (Babe) Kasparek, age 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday November 15, 2019. Kenneth was born July 17, 1927. Kenneth was born and raised in Crete, Nebraska. He graduated from Doane College. Kenneth went to UNL and received his Master's. Babe taught many schools in the area and coached football. He retired from Norris High School.

Survived by his wife Marilyn of 68 years; daughters; Cynthia and Roxanne and son Mickey; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. A private family service will occur Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com

