November 22, 1967 - July 21, 2020

Kendra Rae Morgan, age 52, of Dallas, Texas, passed away July 21, 2020, in Dallas. Kendra was born November 22, 1967, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Judith (Bell) Tubbs.

She is survived by her children Elezibeth Stavinoha of Dallas, Texas; Susan Morgan of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ricky Beenblossom of Lincoln, Nebraska; Jonathan Beenblossom of Omaha, Nebraska; Fox Morgan of Dallas; her parents Kenneth (deceased) and Judith Tubbs of Lincoln, Nebraska; her grandchildren Chloe and Eleanor Stavinoha of Dallas, Texas, Azriel and Aurora Howland of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Bentley Stutheit of Lincoln, Nebraska; her sisters, Laura Hardesty of Raymond, Nebraska and Samantha and husband Scott Ohle of Ceresco, Nebraska; her nieces Danielle Hardesty and Emma Ohle both of Lincoln Nebraska; her nephew Nicholas Ohle of Ceresco, Nebraska; and many other loving relatives and friends.

She was especially close to Uncle Vernon (Lee) and Aunt Sheryl Bell of Dallas, Texas and the Troy Browne family of Clearwater, FL.

Kendra Rae Morgan is greatly loved and deeply missed. We invite you to celebrate her life with us on Saturday August 15 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6510 Frankford Road, Dallas, Texas. For her family and friends across the nation, we invite you to join a broadcast of the service by sending a request to laura.hardesty@gmail.com. Please leave online condolences at https://www.turrentinejacksonmorrow.com/obituaries/kendra-rae-morgan

To send flowers to the family of Kendra Morgan , please visit Tribute Store.