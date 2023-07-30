Kendal E. "Ken" Sieg

March 20, 1945 - July 26, 2023

Kendal E. "Ken" Sieg, 78, of Lincoln, died on July 26, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1945 in Lexington, NE to Earl and Virgie (Thomas) Sieg.

Ken retired in 2010 from Nebraska Wesleyan University as the Director of Admissions. He is a member of Lancaster Lodge #58, Temple #271 O.E.S. and was a past president of the Nebraska Association of College Registrars and Admissions Offices.

Family members include his wife, Laurie; son, J.D. (Jolene) Sieg; Grandchildren: Brandon Sieg and Taylor Sieg (Jake Brunner); Brothers-in-law: John (Michelle) Meese, and James (Joan) Meese; Sisters-in-law: Melissa Miller, and Kathleen Stolarcyk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Sherry and Tom.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be held on Tuesday August 1st, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, with an Eastern Star Service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, August 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple, 332 Centennial Mall South. Private family committal at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo, NE.

Memorials may be directed to O.E.S Stardogs Inc, P.O. Box 6571, Lincoln, NE 68506, or Nebraska Wesleyan Theater Department, 5000 St. Paul Ave, Lincoln, NE 68504.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com