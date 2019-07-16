July 12, 2019
Ken Lytle of Lincoln passed away July 12, 2019 at his home in Lincoln. Born in Odell to Carl and Helen Lytle.
Ken worked for Insurance services Office for 40 years. Ken was a member of The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Southeast, where he served two years as President. He was a train engineer at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. He enjoyed the opportunity to present awards to Terrific Kids at College View Academy.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna ( Crone) Lytle; Children, Paul Lytle and Sherri Grell; Daughter -in-law Kathy Lytle; five grand-children, Ben (wife Megan), Mitchell, and Bailey Lytle, twins Garrett and Casey Grell; two great grandchildren, Brecken and Graham Lytle; sister Ruth Leitschuck of Beatrice and brother Carl Lytle of Odell. Preceded in death parents; sister Lois Haley; brother in law Don Leitschuck.
Celebration of Life Service will be at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Memorials to The Ken Lytle Memorial Fund managed by the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln Southeast Foundation for the educational advancement of Terrific Kids! Checks can be made payable to; Kiwanis Club of Lincoln SE Foundation and included in condolences to the family OR mailed to Jim Malone, Treasure, 6911 Antler Dr. Lincoln NE 68516-2409. A Tax receipt will be provided.
Sign Ken's online guest book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. Services entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.