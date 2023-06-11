Ken Auman

June 8, 2023

Ken Auman, age 87 of Hickman died June 8, 2023.

Ken was a member of the Holland Reformed Church where he was a Deacon, volunteer for 10 years at Camp idRaHaJe, retired from engineering with Lancaster County.

Survivors include Wife B; brothers & sisters-in-laws Wilber (Carol) of Hickman, Ron (Marlene) of Lincoln, Merle (Marilyn) of Hickman, Norm (Mona) of Hickman; nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Gertie.

Services Tuesday 10:00 A.M. Holland Reformed Church. Burial Tuesday 9:00 A.M. Holland Cemetery

Visitation Monday 3-8 with family 6-8 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 211 East 1st Street Hickman, NE.

Memorials to Holland Reformed Church or Camp idRaHaJe.

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is trusted with Arrangements