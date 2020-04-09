× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 28, 1974 - April 6, 2020

Kelly Rae Atchison, 45, of Lincoln passed away April 6, 2020. Born November 28, 1974 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada the daughter of Douglas and Sheila (Douma) Atchison. Kelly was a 1993 graduate of Warren High School and the University of North Dakota in 1997 with a Bachelor's degree in nutrition and physical education. She still holds the divisional record for track since the 1980's and was scouted by Olympic coaches.

On March 8, 2017 she married her husband Jeremy Chancellor. Kelly taught physical education in middle school from 1997-2001. She was a NASM certified personal trainer and a fitness model for Naturally Fit (WBFF). Along with her husband they own the cleaning service “Cleanfreaks”. She attended Lincoln Berean Church where she was involved in many women's and mother's groups.

Family members include her husband Jeremy; children Kaelyn Rae and Chasen David; parents Doug and Sheila; brother Scott (Sheri) Atchison; niece and nephews Teagan, Donovan and Katie, all of Woodlands, Manitoba, Canada; parents-in-law Dennis and Charlene Chancellor, Lincoln; sister-in-law Michelle (Scott) Henrickson and family, Lincoln; brother-in-law Mike Chancellor and family, Littleton, CO; and many other extended family members and friends. Kelly loved life, especially her children, Jeremy and the Lord.

Closed service 2 p.m. Monday (4-13-20) Lincoln Berean Church with burial following in Fairview Cemetery. Livestreaming at www.lincolnberean.org. Limited visitation with family present will be from noon -5:00 p.m. Saturday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to the family for her children's educational fund. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

