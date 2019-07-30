February 5, 1988 - July 25, 2019
Kelly "Dusty" Margaret Eirick, 31, of Lincoln passed away on July 25, 2019. Born February 5, 1988 to Maria Chong and Rodney Eirick.
Dusty loved music, shopping, and driving in her car but what she loved the most were her three beautiful daughters. She had a great passion for life, was not afraid to express herself, and touched the hearts of everyone she met.
She is survived by daughters, Riley, Loyalti, and Desteney; parents, Maria Chong & Rodney Eirick; brother, John Eirick; and grandmother, Kyong Cha Luke. Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, Roper & Sons, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences roperandsons.com
