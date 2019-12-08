June 17, 1964 - December 3, 2019
Kellie Ann (Ragsdale) Lowe, age 55, of Firth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Kellie was born June 17, 1964 in Kansas City to Robert and Nancy (White) Ragsdale.
Kellie was a hard-working and loving mother who enjoyed nothing more than being with her children. She also loved rock music, crafts, and the company of her pets. She was looking forward to the birth of her first grandchild and to her daughter's upcoming wedding.
Kellie is survived by her husband Lance Lowe, of Firth, and children: Spencer (Lori) and soon to be grandchild; Shane; Jessica (Drew); and Clinton, all of Lincoln.