Kellee Rae Kucera

April 25, 1961 - July 7, 2023

Kellee Rae Kucera, and her beloved dog Chico, left their earthly home on July 7, 2023. Kellee fought a long HARD battle with depression. She was born April 25, 1961, in Norfolk, NE, to Johnny Kucera and Marjorie (Johnson) Malena.

Kellee is preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Ronnie Malena; biological father, Johnny Kucera. She is survived by her bonus mom, Sharon Boatwright; sisters: Susie (Avery) Quakenbush, Jen Kucera; brothers: Bruce (Cindy) Kucera, Michael (Erika) Malena; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, cards and donations for end-of-life expenses can be sent to Susie Quakenbush - 4020 Colfax Ave. Lincoln, NE, 68504

*Are you struggling? PLEASE CALL - 800-813-8255, YOU ARE NOT ALONE*

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.