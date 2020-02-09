Kelela Mae "Kay" Likens
Kelela Mae "Kay" Likens

Kelela Mae "Kay" Likens

May 20, 1923 - January 19, 2020

Kelela Mae Likens “Kay”, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Sunday, January 19, 2020; she was 96 years old. Kay was born on May 20, 1923, in Crawford, Nebraska to Marie Lee Blackmer and William McKinnley Forbes. She attended Chadron State College and married her lifetime love since grade school, Valore Likens, Jr.

Kay is predeceased by her husband, parents, and her half brothers, Gary Pitzer and Larry Pitzer of California. She is survived by her daughters: Terri Lyons and Marilee Tucker both of Lincoln, sons (and wives), David Likens (Susan) of Altoona, Iowa and Jim Likens (Karen) of Marion, Iowa, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service: Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Community Church, 8451 Eagle Crest Road, Lincoln, NE 68505. Family receiving friends 1 hour prior. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com

