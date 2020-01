Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Kelela “Kay” M. Likens, 96, of Lincoln, passed away January 19, 2020. A Celebration of Kay's Life will be held at 11 a.m., with family receiving friends 1 hour prior, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fellowship Community Church, 8451 Eagle Crest Road (86th & Holdredge). To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com