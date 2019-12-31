Keith Neville Krecklow

He was active in public life holding positions as president of Immanuel Lutheran Walther League, 4-H Club of Cass County, 4-H Inc. of Gage County, St. Paul's Lutheran P.T.A. and Voters Assembly. He also taught Sunday school and was the secretary and president of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was proud to be awarded the Nebraska Graduate Realtor Certificate #1 for his assistance in designing the Graduate Realtor Institute and taught for the Institute for 15 years. He taught classes for the Nebraska Real Estate Commission and Nebraska Realtor Association.

Keith served as president of the Beatrice YMCA and as a board member of the Youth Recreation, Inc. (YRI), Red Cross and Salvation Army. He was a member of the Beatrice Rotary Club for more than 55 years and a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. He coached baseball in the YRI league and basketball at St. Paul's Lutheran School as well as coaching the Beatrice VFW and Eagles Midgets youth baseball teams and played fast pitch softball for a traveling team out of Weeping Water known as Mike's and for Hill Oil Co. out of Beatrice. He also bowled and fished for many years. He was a longtime participant in the “Beatrice Cheyenne Social Club” card group.