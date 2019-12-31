July 13, 1926 - December 27, 2019
Keith Neville Krecklow, 93, of Beatrice died at Beatrice Good Samaritan on Friday, December 27, 2019.
He was born on a farm near Manley in Cass County on July 13, 1926, to Lawrence A. and Clara (Winkler) Krecklow and was baptized and confirmed into the Missouri Synod Lutheran faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Louisville. He attended Manley Public School for his first 10 grades and completed his education at Louisville High School in 1944, graduating with an elementary teaching certificate. He taught at rural School District 78 “Eight Mile Grove” near Plattsmouth for his first year of teaching, moving to District 25 “Chilson,” near Weeping Water for the next year.
On July 27, 1949, he married Patricia Whipple at the home of her parents, near Nebraska City. Two children were born to this marriage: Robert Louis born July 3, 1951, and LynnDe Mae born Dec. 13, 1953. After teaching school,
Keith worked for Steckles Hybrid Corn, Earl May Seed Co. and Weeping Water Motor Co. In 1951, they moved to Beatrice, and he was employed by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture with the Soil Conservation Service. He helped organize many of the watersheds in Gage County and also assisted with the Upper Salt Creek Watershed near Wahoo and the Great Plains program in Nuckolls County.
In 1964, he and William A. Eyth started Eyth Krecklow Realtors. In 1974, he started Keith N. Krecklow Inc., a sales, farm management and appraisal company working in real estate. He continued working into his 90's.
He was active in public life holding positions as president of Immanuel Lutheran Walther League, 4-H Club of Cass County, 4-H Inc. of Gage County, St. Paul's Lutheran P.T.A. and Voters Assembly. He also taught Sunday school and was the secretary and president of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was proud to be awarded the Nebraska Graduate Realtor Certificate #1 for his assistance in designing the Graduate Realtor Institute and taught for the Institute for 15 years. He taught classes for the Nebraska Real Estate Commission and Nebraska Realtor Association.
Keith served as president of the Beatrice YMCA and as a board member of the Youth Recreation, Inc. (YRI), Red Cross and Salvation Army. He was a member of the Beatrice Rotary Club for more than 55 years and a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. He coached baseball in the YRI league and basketball at St. Paul's Lutheran School as well as coaching the Beatrice VFW and Eagles Midgets youth baseball teams and played fast pitch softball for a traveling team out of Weeping Water known as Mike's and for Hill Oil Co. out of Beatrice. He also bowled and fished for many years. He was a longtime participant in the “Beatrice Cheyenne Social Club” card group.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia of Beatrice; son, Robb (Carolyn) Krecklow of Dallas, TX; daughter, LynnDe (Jeff) Funk of Enid, OK; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Randall of Fort Worth, TX, JoLynn (Jeremy) Petersen of North Platte, Robert Krecklow of Dallas, TX, Justin (Mara) Funk of Enid, OK, and Patricia (Bryan) Salcedo of Plano, TX; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice with the Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park, Lincoln. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 on Friday at the church. Visitation at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 12:00 noon to 8:00 P.M. and one hour preceding the service on Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the Beatrice Rotary Foundation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.