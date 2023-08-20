Keith LeRoy Haist

February 6, 1923 - July 11, 2023

Keith LeRoy Haist, was born February 6, 1923 near Denton, Nebraska. He passed away on July 11, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 100.

A jeweler and watchmaker, Keith owned Haist Jewelers in Hastings, Nebraska, where he lived for 36 years. Keith was a long-time member of the United Methodist church, the Nebraska & South Dakota Jewelers Association, and was active in many civic organizations.

Keith was deeply loved by all his family. As his grandkids say “There's always room on Grandpa's lap.” He will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, faith, sense of humor, patience, listening ear, green thumb, and his ability to fix almost anything. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held Saturday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane, Lincoln. Lunch provided. Private family burial to be held at Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

Memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church of Lincoln, or Gideons International North Camp.

For a complete obituary, please see Butherus, Maser, & Love's website.