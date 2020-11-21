 Skip to main content
Keith G. Owens
November 18, 2020

Keith is survived by his children, Cinda (Tim) Wacker of Lincoln, Randy (Lori) Owens of Carroll, Greg (Wendy) Owens of Wayne; six grandchildren, Eric Wacker, Jason (Lydia) Wacker, Bryce (Nicole) Owens, Stephanie Owens (Josh) Henn, Logan (Kirsten) Owens, and Alexis Owens (Chris) Weyhrich; and ten great grandchildren, Brittneay Murphy, Brooklynn Wacker, Emerleigh Wacker, Hudson Wacker, Everett Brodhagen, Avery Owens, Maveryk Henn, Gabrielle Henn, Ashton Owens, and Landon Owens; 4 nieces, 1 nephew, and families, and numerous cousins and families.

Arrangements with Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne, hasemannfuneralhome.com

