December 8, 1930 - August 28, 2020

Keith Bernard Kennedy entered into eternal rest on August 28, 2020 at home in Lincoln, NE with family by his side. Keith was born on December 8, 1930 to William and Rita Kennedy in Merna, NE. He attended and graduated from Merna High School in 1948. Keith attended Kearney State College where he ran track. He joined the United States Air Force in March, 1951 and served in the Korean War until March, 1955.

Keith was married to Joan LaVerne Seeger on August 4, 1951 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Merna. To this union was born five children – Dianna, Kimberly, Denise, Randall, and Karolyn. After Keith's military service the family lived in Broken Bow, NE where Keith owned the Texaco Service Station until 1969. He then worked for the State of Nebraska, Motor Vehicle Dept., in the Vehicle Inspection Division. They moved to Lincoln, NE in 1977 when Keith became the Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Inspection Department. He then transitioned to Manager of the Motor Vehicle Drivers Exam Station in Lincoln from which he retired on February 29, 1996.