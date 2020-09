Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Services at St. John's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street in Lincoln on Sept 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. Visitation Sept 1, 2020 from 3-7 with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a rosary 7 p.m. at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street. Memorials to St. John's Catholic Church. Condolences: www.roperandsons.com