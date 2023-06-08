Keith A. Woita
June 6, 2023
Keith A. Woita, 66, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at his home in Wahoo, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, June 10, 10:00 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Friday, June 9, 5:00 - 7:00 PM with 7:00 PM Rosary all at Church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE.
Country Casual Attire Requested
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
