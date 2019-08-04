October 8, 2016 - July 31, 2019
Kayson Michael Dean Duncan (K-Dog), 2 years old, passed away on Wednesday July 31, 2019. He was born on October 8, 2016 to Araina Swenson and Anthony Duncan. He was a fun, loving, free-spirited boy who loved to make everyone laugh.
He is survived by his mom, Araina Swenson; dad, Anthony Duncan; sisters, Marli and Jadazia; grandparents, Melissa Thompson, Lloyd Stolley, Jeff and Christina Swenson, Summer and Tim Brandt; and an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kayson's funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at Capitol City Christian Church (7800 Holdredge St.) Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.
