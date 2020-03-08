August 17, 1989 - March 2, 2020

Kaylea R. Sasek, 30, of North Port, FL, formerly of Lincoln, NE., passed away March 2, 2020. She was born on August 17, 1989. She is survived by her parents Alan and Lisa Sasek, North Port, FL, Jordan Sasek, brother, Fort Myers, FL., many beloved, aunts, uncles and cousins, and her three beloved cats. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Allen and Bernice Buettgenbach and Otto and Irene Sasek.

Kaylea grew up in Cortland, NE where she attended Norris Elementary and Middle School. While living in Cortland she enjoyed church, dance, school events and all the things a small town offers.

Kaylea attended high school at Lincoln Southwest High School where she graduated with honors. Kaylea was a member of the LSW show choir, and the LSW dance team for 4 years. Kaylea loved to perform and was involved in many musical theater productions. Kaylea loved school and was fortunate to be surrounded by many good friends. Kaylea also danced on competitive dance teams outside of school throughout her high school years.

Kaylea received a presidential scholarship to attend Wagner College, Staten Island, New York. She enjoyed being on the dance team and performing in theater productions while attending Wagner College.