February 16, 2001 - January 21, 2020

Kaylan Louise Umbenhower, 18, of Lincoln, went home to be with Jesus on January 21, 2020. She was born February 16, 2001 in Lincoln, NE to Jerry and Stacy (Elwood) Umbenhower. Kaylan loved children and was attending Southeast Community College, planning to attend UNL in the fall to major in Elementary Education. She worked at La Petite Daycare Academy. She was a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School where she played softball and enjoyed socializing with her teammates and friends.

In the off-season Kaylan played select softball with the Nebraska Swingers where she played first base. She was a faithful attendee of Lincoln Berean Church, loved Jesus, her family and her friends, enjoyed listening to music, Snapchatting with her friends and she loved our weekly Wednesday night trips to Jimmy Johns before church.

Kaylan is survived by her parents Jerry and Stacy, brothers Dylan and Jaxon all of Lincoln, Grandmother Louise Umbenhower of Aurora, Grandmother Sandra (Thomas) Fieldgrove of Grand Island, Grandfather John Streff of Grand Island, several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her Grandfathers Ira “Ike” Elwood and Delmar Umbenhower.

Services will be Monday January 27, 2020 at 10:00am at Lincoln Berean Church 6400 S. 70th St. Lincoln. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th St. Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com

