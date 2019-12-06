May 22, 1939 - December 3, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kaye (Umland) Thurston, 80, of Eagle, passed away December 3, 2019 in Lincoln. Born May 22, 1939 on a farm in rural Eagle NE to Elvin R. and Hazel (Pump) Umland.

Family members include her daughter Rebecca (Don) Brinson, Eagle; grandchildren Ariana (Scott) Zierenberg, Lindsay, and Chloe Brinson, Jacob Thurston-Brinson and Blaise Thurston-Brinson; great-grandchildren Brekyn Brinson and Adeline Hazel; other special family members Tiera, Jerret, Kinnly Zierenberg and Kylie Miller , niece Jody Umland Boyd (Doug). Preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Umland, and ex-husband Albert.

Funeral Service: 2 pm Saturday (12-7) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Burial in the Eagle Cemetery. Please wear casual attire. Visitation 1 hour prior to funeral service. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.