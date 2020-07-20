× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 24, 1946 - July 16, 2020

Kay Vernett Muller, 74. Lincoln, NE, died July 16, 2020. Kay was born April 24, 1946, in Norfolk, NE, and grew up on a farm near Newman Grove with her parents, Ernest and Della Duhachek, sister Rita, and brother Lee. Kay attended a one-room schoolhouse and Newman Grove High School before moving to Lincoln to earn her Bachelor's and Masters' degrees in education from the University of Nebraska. Kay taught in Lincoln for 26 years (Rousseau, Holmes, Kahoa Elementary Schools, and Mickle Middle School), before retiring in 2004. She was a long time member of First Plymouth Congregational Church, where she loved the music - especially the brass and choir.

Kay married her true love, Gale D. Muller, in 1967, and together they raised two wonderful children. Kay was an ally to all her students, and to some, a second mother. Her patience, acceptance and unwavering positivity turned tears to giggles and desperate situations into hopeful turning points. A hug from Mrs. Muller could cure many ills. She carried the same role with family and friends, warming hearts like a ray of sunshine and emphasizing joy like a rainbow after the storm.