April 24, 1946 - July 16, 2020
Kay Vernett Muller, 74. Lincoln, NE, died July 16, 2020. Kay was born April 24, 1946, in Norfolk, NE, and grew up on a farm near Newman Grove with her parents, Ernest and Della Duhachek, sister Rita, and brother Lee. Kay attended a one-room schoolhouse and Newman Grove High School before moving to Lincoln to earn her Bachelor's and Masters' degrees in education from the University of Nebraska. Kay taught in Lincoln for 26 years (Rousseau, Holmes, Kahoa Elementary Schools, and Mickle Middle School), before retiring in 2004. She was a long time member of First Plymouth Congregational Church, where she loved the music - especially the brass and choir.
Kay married her true love, Gale D. Muller, in 1967, and together they raised two wonderful children. Kay was an ally to all her students, and to some, a second mother. Her patience, acceptance and unwavering positivity turned tears to giggles and desperate situations into hopeful turning points. A hug from Mrs. Muller could cure many ills. She carried the same role with family and friends, warming hearts like a ray of sunshine and emphasizing joy like a rainbow after the storm.
Kay's creativity and zeal for the arts provided her children with endless fun and learning opportunities. These same passions that made Kay such a great teacher, also made her the best mother and wife to her family. Her unconditional love and support enabled those around her to achieve their dreams. Kay lived a blessed life, and often said that the best thing about aging was watching her grandchildren grow.
Kay is survived by her loving children, Ed (Leigh Ann Brym) and their children Atticus, Helena, Henson, and Dasha of Lincoln, and Kelly V. (Joshua Johnston) of Portland, OR; sister, Rita (Duhachek) Holland of Lincoln; brother, Lee (Jackie) Duhachek of Eagle, NE. Preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Gale, and parents Ernest and Della V. (Schlanbusch) Duhachek.
Memorial will be held for family only. Interment at First Plymouth Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kay's name to foundationforlps.org.
"Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God's kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile." -Mother Teresa
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.