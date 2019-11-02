August 26, 1958 - October 31, 2019
Kay Marie Oetjen, 61, passed peacefully Thursday, October 31, 2019. Kay was born August 26, 1958 to Sterling and Dolores (Krasser) Oetjen. Being diagnosed with Down Syndrome early in life, Kay was never one to shy away from challenge or let life pass her by. She was an avid swimmer, competed in bowling through the Special Olympics at local, regional and state levels, and considered herself a ‘movie critic extraordinaire'. Kay had a love for Betty Boop, Wonder Woman, the TV Series Bewitched, and all things Disney.
Many of her favorite moments in life were spent on vacation at Walt Disney World, spending time with family and her favorite cast of characters. Kay also enjoyed the ‘finer things' in life - wearing fabulous jewelry, having her nails done and shopping. But, more than anything else, Kay enjoyed the people in her life and the time she spent with them. She made sure everyone had a hug and felt loved, in a way that only Kay could!
Those most involved in Kay's life following the passing of her mother 9 years ago include special caregiver Joyce Oetjen, cousins Keith Oetjen and Marcia Oetjen, many cousins on her mother's side of the family, second cousins Becky (Tony) Johnson and Henry (Kilee) Oetjen, honorary nephews Jack and Maxwell Johnson, honorary nieces Ruby, Willa and Lydia Oetjen, special friend Brittany Bedell, as well as many other friends and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sterling and Dolores Oetjen and many other loved ones.
Visitation will be held from 5-8pm with family greeting guests from 6-7pm on Monday (11-4-19) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Funeral service to be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday (11-5-19) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5315 S. 162nd St., Walton, NE. Private family burial to precede the funeral. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Trinity Lutheran Youth Group, 5315 S. 162nd St. Walton, NE 68461. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.