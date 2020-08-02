Kay Jean (Thompson) Brown

Kay Jean Brown (Thompson) lost her battle with cancer on July 21, 2020, Kay is survived by her husband Roger, 3 children Gary Brown(Wendy) of Lincoln, Kimberly Cover(Scott) of Littleton, CO, James Brown (Tracy) of Littleton, CO, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Graduate of Northeast High 1956. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's name could be made to St Judes or ASPCA. Condolences to Roger 303-898-8429.