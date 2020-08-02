You have permission to edit this article.
Kay Jean (Thompson) Brown
July 21, 2020

Kay Jean Brown (Thompson) lost her battle with cancer on July 21, 2020, Kay is survived by her husband Roger, 3 children Gary Brown(Wendy) of Lincoln, Kimberly Cover(Scott) of Littleton, CO, James Brown (Tracy) of Littleton, CO, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Graduate of Northeast High 1956. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's name could be made to St Judes or ASPCA. Condolences to Roger 303-898-8429.

