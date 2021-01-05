Kay E. Kohl

Kay E. (Weidenhaft) Kohl, 83, passed away Jan. 2, 2021 at her home in Lincoln, surrounded by her family and caregivers. She was born Nov. 3, 1937 in Fairbury, NE to Art & Irene (Renken) Weidenhaft. She married the love of her life Jerry Kohl on June 16, 1957 and they celebrated 63 years together. Kay loved to garden, paint, quilt and go to garage sales. She was a free-spirited soul who gently loved everybody.