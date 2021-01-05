Kay E. Kohl

November 3, 1937 - January 2, 2021
Kay E. (Weidenhaft) Kohl, 83, passed away Jan. 2, 2021 at her home in Lincoln, surrounded by her family and caregivers. She was born Nov. 3, 1937 in Fairbury, NE to Art & Irene (Renken) Weidenhaft. She married the love of her life Jerry Kohl on June 16, 1957 and they celebrated 63 years together. Kay loved to garden, paint, quilt and go to garage sales. She was a free-spirited soul who gently loved everybody.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Kohl; Daughters Lori (Bob) Lamer, Julie (Boyd) Batterman; Son Jeff (Larry) Kohl; Sister Jeanette (Ray) Hinks. Kay had 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lincoln. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Condolences and live-stream link at wyuka.com. Memorials to family for a charitable donation made in Kay's memory at a later date.