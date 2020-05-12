Kay E Eggerss
Kay E Eggerss

Kay E Eggerss

Kay E Eggerss

November 9, 1947 - May 8, 2020

Kay E Eggerss, 72, of Lincoln, passed away May 8, 2020. Kay was born November 9, 1947 to Kenneth Bourne and Hilda Olson.

Kay is survived by her husband John Eggerss, daughter Laurie Anderson, sons Kenneth Hoelk, Kenneth, Jeffrey, and Steven Eggerss, all of Lincoln, brother Dr. Gene Bourne of Aurora, Colorado, and twelve grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be donated to The Cat House.

