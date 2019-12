Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Kathy M. Francisco, 64, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1955 in Lincoln. Memorial service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.