Kathy Jo Fiedler
Kathy Jo Fiedler

January 26, 1947 - October 4, 2020

Kathy Jo Fiedler (73), born January 26, 1947, passed October 4, 2020. Visitation Thursday, October 8, 5:00-7:00pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512. Graveside service Friday, October 9, 2020, 2:00pm at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512. Family and friends will meet at gate 2 prior to service. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com

