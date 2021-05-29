Kathy Jo Brown, 51, of Lincoln, died on May 27, 2021. Kathy was born April 10, 1970 to Sam and Marlyce (Driewer) Stoll in Grand Island, NE. Kathy graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 1988 and attended the University of Nebraska Kearney, she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1993.

She married Clyde Brown in 1996. Kathy found her passion and began working with developmentally disabled adults for Region V. She continued her work until she became ill and retired in April of 2021. Kathy was an avid Husker fan and loved to work out at the Cooper YMCA.

Preceded in death by her parents & grandparents; aunt, Susan Stoll. Survived by her siblings, Sherri Stoll, Connie Driskell, Barbara (Bud) Kragor; life-long friends, Christine Engle, Mary Hanrahan (her children, Haley & Brendan), Quentin Waltke; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her beloved pets, Alley, Thor, Loki, Wrigley & Pete.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 4:00P-6:00P. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Lincoln YMCA. For condolences, please visit www.bmlfh.com.