Kathryn Wittmann
October 5, 1946 – June 9, 2023
Kathryn Wittmann, 76, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy grew up in Mount Ayr, Iowa, but lived for most of her life in Lincoln. She was a graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in education. Teaching and taking care of others became her lifelong occupation. She was retired from her work as a preschool teacher at Trinity Infant and Child Care, but she had also held multiple other jobs over the years, as she worked tirelessly to support her children. Kathy's favorite pastimes were enjoying her grandchildren as well as being cozied up at home reading and doing puzzles. Everyone enjoyed Kathy's quick wit and sense of humor.
Kathy is survived by and will be dearly missed by her many loved ones: Norm Johnston, her loving partner of many years; her children, Christine, Curtis, and Michael Wittmann; her son-in-law, Roscoe Brady; her daughters-in-law, Lauren Nentwich and Haley Sinn-Penfold; Norm's daughters, Jodi Gabler and Kristi Johnston; her grandchildren, Ellie and Bea Wittmann-Brady and Henry, Lucy, and Mira Nentwich Wittmann; Norm's grandchildren, Riann and Aden Johnston and Griffith Gabler; her granddogs, Syncro and Elliott; her sister, Ellen Powell; her former sister-in-law and best friend, Soni Muller; her nephew, Randy Gregg; and her nieces, Carol Burnley, Chandra Timlin, and Marissa Wanamaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marjorie Prentis, and by her sister, Vicki Prentis.
A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at a later date.
