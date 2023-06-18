Kathryn Wittmann, 76, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy grew up in Mount Ayr, Iowa, but lived for most of her life in Lincoln. She was a graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in education. Teaching and taking care of others became her lifelong occupation. She was retired from her work as a preschool teacher at Trinity Infant and Child Care, but she had also held multiple other jobs over the years, as she worked tirelessly to support her children. Kathy's favorite pastimes were enjoying her grandchildren as well as being cozied up at home reading and doing puzzles. Everyone enjoyed Kathy's quick wit and sense of humor.