Kathryn “Kay” (Pinkley) Davies

June 16, 1952 - November 26, 2019

Kathryn “Kay” Davies (Pinkley), 67, passed away November 26, 2019, the end of her unwavering battle with cancer. Kay was born to Dale and Darleen Davies on June 16, 1952 in Iowa City, Iowa, where her father had a residency in radiology. The family, including older brother Mark, then moved to Fremont, Nebraska, where Kay grew up. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1970.

Kay attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln and had a 43-year state-government career in health and human services. Kay worked in several capacities over the years—from the compilation of public health statistics to technical review of proposed regulations for major state programs—she accomplished much with her conscientious approach, ability to work with people, and uncanny ability to spot typos with a quick glance at a page.

Kay is survived by her partner, Martha Carter; in-laws Ann Billesbach, Steve and Shala Carter (and sons Joseph and Joshua Carter), Dave Billesbach and Jennifer Bauman, niece Stacey Miller; brother Mark (Mardy) Davies; and dear friends including April Seaman, Judith Maushart, Neal Mersmann, Julie Nichols, Bryn Gardner, and the late Donald Pinkley. She will also be remembered by many new friends at the Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center.

Condolences may be left at www.aspenaftercare.com/obituary/kathryn-h-davies/, and memorials may be made to the Heartland Cancer Foundation (www.heartlandcancerfoundation.org) or Hearts United for Animals (www.hua.org). A celebration of Kay's life will be held after the New Year.