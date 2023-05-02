Kathryn M. “Kathy” L'Heureux

November 9, 1932 - April 28, 2023

Kathryn M. “Kathy” L'Heureux, 90, Campbell resident found peace on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 7 PM Thursday, May 4, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Friday, May 5, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Campbell with Father Adam Sparling and Father William L'Heureux officiating. Burial will be at St. Anne's Cemetery in Campbell. Visitation will be 5-7 PM with family present Thursday, May 4, and one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be given to Campbell American Legion Auxiliary and St. Anne's Altar Society.

Kathryn M. Gouldie was born November 9, 1932, in Smith County, KS to Luke and Florence (Aelig) Gouldie. She grew up in a house built by her grandparents on land that was homesteaded by her family. Throughout her childhood, her grandmother and uncle lived with them on the family farm. She had fond memories of her childhood.

Kathryn met the love of her life at a dance in Red Cloud. They continued this love for dancing throughout their lives. Kathy and Dewaine were married on November 10, 1952, in Red Cloud. Kathy always joked that her honeymoon was their trip to Albuquerque, NM where Dewaine was stationed in the Air Force.

They eventually returned to Franklin County where they farmed and raised their family. Together they had five beautiful girls. Kathy always actively helped with the farm. She drove a truck during harvest, took meals to the field, and hauled irrigation pipe. A favorite memory we all have of farm life was making homemade ice cream and watching Bonanza as a family on Sunday nights.

During her retirement, Kathy enjoyed working with her flowers, playing cards, spending time with family and friends, and going for car rides. She always said, “I can sit in a car as easy as I can sit in a chair.” Of course, most of those rides ended with a soft serve cone and a Diet Pepsi.

Kathy will always be remembered for her kindness and compassion towards all.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son-in-law; and three great-grand angels.

Those left to pass on her stories are five daughters, Patricia Ochsner of Hastings, Linda Wilkinson of Hastings, Polly (Lynn) Jordening of Grand Island, Sandra Roseke of Fairview Heights, IL, and Barbara L'Heureux of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Giger of Superior; and one brother, Dan (Lois) Gouldie of Franklin, NE.