Kathryn Ann Martin
View Comments

Kathryn Ann Martin

{{featured_button_text}}
Kathryn Ann Martin

February 5, 1949 - January 30, 2020

Kathryn Ann Martin, 70, of Ashland, passed away January 30, 2020, born February 5, 1949 to Milo “Mike” and Mary (True) Mumgaard, in Lincoln, NE.

She is survived by her husband; Ralph Martin, of Ashland, NE, sisters; Carol Thompson, of Kansas City, MO, Nancy Pritchett, Sandy Wolfe, Deanna Mumgaard, and Mary Annie Mumgaard-Olson, brothers; Jon Mumgaard, and David Mumgaard, all of Lincoln, NE, Tom Mumgaard, of Papillion, NE, Jim Mumgaard, of Omaha, NE, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be given to the Farmsanctuary.org Cremation, no services. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family of Kathryn Martin, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News