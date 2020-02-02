February 5, 1949 - January 30, 2020
Kathryn Ann Martin, 70, of Ashland, passed away January 30, 2020, born February 5, 1949 to Milo “Mike” and Mary (True) Mumgaard, in Lincoln, NE.
She is survived by her husband; Ralph Martin, of Ashland, NE, sisters; Carol Thompson, of Kansas City, MO, Nancy Pritchett, Sandy Wolfe, Deanna Mumgaard, and Mary Annie Mumgaard-Olson, brothers; Jon Mumgaard, and David Mumgaard, all of Lincoln, NE, Tom Mumgaard, of Papillion, NE, Jim Mumgaard, of Omaha, NE, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be given to the Farmsanctuary.org Cremation, no services. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com
