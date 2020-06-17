× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 7, 1927 - June 12, 2020

Kathryn A. Werger, age 93, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday June 12, 2020. Kathryn was born April 7, 1927 to Eva and Victor (Moore) Blecha in Pickrell, NE. Upon graduating from Beatrice High School she taught school for a year.

She was united in marriage to Gerald November 9, 1947 in this union 4 children were born, Jack, Michael, Steven, and Joan who they raised in Eagle, NE. She retired June 1, 1999 from Goodyear after 35 years of service. She was very active in the community, she served on the Eagle Daze Committee, she was instrumental in the 100 year celebration, she loved to dance, garden, play cards, and cuddling her grandchildren.

She is survived by son, Jack (Chris) Werger; daughter, Joan Nelson; daughters in-law, Deb and Terri Werger; brother, Richard Blecha; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; sons, Michael and Steven; sister, Helen Meints; brother, Harold Blecha and great granddaughter, Ivy Docter.

A Funeral Service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00AM. Memorials are suggested to family for a future designation. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

